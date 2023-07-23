Three Takeaways from Manchester City’s First Pre Season Match

Manchester City is back on the pitch! They took on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly that featured many familiar faces. City would win 5-3.

City will play again midweek v Bayern Munich in a friendly.

Let’s get on to the takeaways.

1 John Stones can do it all

Could we see him there full time? The possibility is intriguing. He played just about as well as we could hope. Everyone got some time, but for me Joh impressed being active, scoring and really making a difference. He will be crucial to this season’s hopes.

2 Julian Alvarez can be another level, still

The young forward can really go. Many on social media think he can and will be much better this season and he showed that even with it being a pre season. This could be a fun moment as he is et to play an even larger part of the team this season.

3 The Academy Lays Fruit

A lot of academy players played well and reminded most of us why they can play for City. From calm, composed and mistake free football, we had a lot of positvies from pamer, McAtee, Bobb, Lewis and more. All shown they can play a part in the upcoming season.

Lastly, here are some highlights for the club-