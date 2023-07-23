Leipzig Director Denies Claims Of Manchester City Gvardiol Agreement

RB Leipzig’s director of sport Max Eberl has denied claims that Manchester City have reached an agreement for Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian centre-back is City’s main transfer target, but reports this week that a fee had been agreed and a medical had been done were premature.

Eberl expressed his surprise at the media speculation this week and insisted that Gvardiol is not close to leaving the club. He told Sky Germany: “There is no agreement with Man City. Not even close.”

He added: “We are not a club that blocks anything. We are transparent. But we have our ideas and want them to be implemented.”

Manager Marco Rose also dismissed the rumours that Gvardiol had underwent a medical and said he expects him to stay at the club. He told Sky Germany: “Josko is one of our players and as far as I know he will remain one of our players.”

He continued: “I don’t know anything about a medical check, nothing about a first and nothing about a second. I think if it was, I would know as head coach.”