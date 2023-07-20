Manchester City goalkeeper, James Trafford joins Burnley on a four-year deal.

James Trafford has joined Burnley from Manchester City on a four-year deal worth up to £19m . The 20-year-old goalkeeper, who helped England win the European Under-21 Championship this month, is excited to start a new chapter in his career.

“I’m delighted to be a Burnley player. It’s a great club with a lot of ambition and I can’t wait to get started,” Trafford said.

The young shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Bolton, where he impressed in League One. He also made headlines when he saved a penalty in the dying moments of the Euro U21 final against Spain, securing a 1-0 win for England.

“It was an amazing experience to play in the Euros and to win it was unbelievable. It was a dream come true to represent my country and to make that save was something I’ll never forget,” he added.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is pleased to have signed Trafford, who he believes has a bright future ahead of him. The Clarets are back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title with 101 points last term.

“James is a fantastic addition to our squad. He’s a very talented and mature young man who has shown his quality at Bolton and with England,” Kompany said.

“He has a lot of potential and we’re looking forward to helping him develop even further. He’s already achieved a lot in his career and we’re excited to see what he can do for us this season.”