Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City Reach Total Deal with Saudi -report

Our star player will depart.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
UEFA Champions League final”Manchester City FC v FC Internationale Milano” Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Thank you, Riyad Mahrez as he seems set t depart for Saudi Arabia. The deal reported today by Ornstein, is in for the value of 30M Euros as the total agreement has been reached.

A good deal for all involved and a little piece of history as Mahrez becomes the third most expensive player to transfer only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Mahrez became a genuine star at City and with various Premier League titles, domestic cups and finally the elusive UCL trophy, he can leave with peace knowing he gave it his all.

Realyl a win win for all involved.

The tricky part now, will be replacing him in the City squad.

We will see what Pep Guardiola makes with.

