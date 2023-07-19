Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City Reach Total Deal with Saudi -report

Thank you, Riyad Mahrez as he seems set t depart for Saudi Arabia. The deal reported today by Ornstein, is in for the value of 30M Euros as the total agreement has been reached.

BREAKING: Al Ahli have now reached total agreement with #ManCity to sign Riyad Mahrez in a deal worth €30M plus €5M in add-ons.



[via @David_Ornstein] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 19, 2023

A good deal for all involved and a little piece of history as Mahrez becomes the third most expensive player to transfer only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Mahrez became a genuine star at City and with various Premier League titles, domestic cups and finally the elusive UCL trophy, he can leave with peace knowing he gave it his all.

The tricky part now, will be replacing him in the City squad.

We will see what Pep Guardiola makes with.