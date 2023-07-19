 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joško Gvardiol on verge of joining Manchester City -report

The deal is near.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

More movement in the transfer saga as the deal of Joško Gvardiol is near the finish line.

Fab Romano has confirmed the deal is done and basically all agreed to. What will be interesting is to have the fee nailed down here soon. Anything under 85 Million Pounds will be a win for me.

The addition of Gvardiol will fit the team well as he can play all positions in the backline and should improve tremendously on an already skilled body.

