Three Questions as Manchester City Return to Training

The players and staff are returning to training as the pre season is here for all players.

We have many questions to be answered and we are here to highlight three of the most pressing.

1 When will the signings be made?

A mini exodus seems in effect at the Etihad as Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez seems et to depart. Add many academy players already sold and some to be sold or loaned here soon and Pep/Txiki have their work cut out for them. The Gvardiol saga is dragging on and only one signing has been made. Pep needs to have a clear picture of who he wants brought in. The time to panic is not here, for now.

2 Bernardo Silva Saga Needs Conclusion, what will it be?

We need finality here as the saga has waned for years. The sale needs to be definitive either to Saudi Arabia or PSG. Or, he needs to re-sign and quit the constant stay or go mentality and be fully committed to staying here.

Silva is a crucial piece here and we need to know what his plans are as the league kicks off in less than a month and the Community Shield sooner than that. City will need time to replace him.

3 What tactical tweaks will Pep Guardiola make?

I know this will depend on personnel, but we should get an idea of this in the four to five pre season games, including the Shield in early August. So, will it be a 3-4-3, 4-4-2 or something we can’t even fathom right now. This is my favorite question as Pep has always made great tweaks to maximize his squad and we should be excited for this new season because of it.