An Ode To Manchester City

With the new season on its way, here’s a little ode to Manchester City, to brighten your day.
Summers nearly over
Our waiting almost done
July becomes August
City’s new season has begun
Players back in training
New faces replace those gone
Time to get down to business
That Treble win is done
Another trip to Wembley
Our second home fans say
This team are serial winners
Hopefully more trophies for us in May
City looking to the future
Not living on glories past
With the Super Cup and World Club Series
We’re making more memories that last
What a time to watch City
What a time to be a Blue
It’s what Citizen's dreams are made of
Winning Trebles is true! [Honest]
We’ll keep the Etihad rocking
You know Manchester is Blue
Our Blue Moon is still rising
Trust Pep Team to deliver
I know I do
