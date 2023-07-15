An Ode To Manchester City

With the new season on its way, here’s a little ode to Manchester City, to brighten your day.

Summers nearly over

Our waiting almost done

July becomes August

City’s new season has begun

Players back in training

New faces replace those gone

Time to get down to business

That Treble win is done

Another trip to Wembley

Our second home fans say

This team are serial winners

Hopefully more trophies for us in May

City looking to the future

Not living on glories past

With the Super Cup and World Club Series

We’re making more memories that last

What a time to watch City

What a time to be a Blue

It’s what Citizen's dreams are made of

Winning Trebles is true! [Honest]

We’ll keep the Etihad rocking

You know Manchester is Blue

Our Blue Moon is still rising

Trust Pep Team to deliver

I know I do