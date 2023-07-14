Three More Players Who Could Leave Manchester City This Summer

Players leaving clubs is an inevitable part of the game and Manchester City are not immune to it. Ilkay Gundogan has already left to join Barcelona with Mateo Kovacic joining the blues of £25m. But with several ageing players, it is likely that more will leave over the summer, with Pep Guardiola looking to bring in younger, fresher replacements.

Here, we take a look at some of the stars that could be on their way out of Manchester before the new season starts.

Riyad Mahrez

The Algerian star joined the blues from Leicester City in 2018, after a bit of fun and games with the Foxes. If you recall, Mahrez had tried to force a move to the blues earlier in the year, but everything fell through and Mahrez then went AWOL. He eventually moved to Manchester and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with City.

But at 32, Mahrez may find his chances limited with the blues going forward and, with a supposed £30m offer from Saudi side Al-Ahli, the blues may be tempted to accept and let the Algerian winger leave.

Aymeric Laporte

Our Eric has been an absolute professional throughout his time at City, despite the lack of game time. At 29, he’s not exactly past his prime, but City’s pursuit of Josko Gvardiol could signal the end of Eric’s City career.

He joined the blues in 2018 and was a rock at the heart of the City defence. But, with John Stones now in the form of his life, and Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji all vying for places in the starting line-up as well as Gvardiol, Laporte is likely to be the one to make a fresh start.

Kyle Walker

This is a strange one. The blues are reluctant to let Walker leave but are also not offering a new contract and it has also been reported that the England defender has agreed to join Bayern Munich for £15m. This would represent a good deal for the 33-year-old, who would leave the blues at the top of his career.

It would open the door to Guardiola looking for a replacement, although he has worked with three central defenders for much of the season, and it may be preferable to bringing Joao Cancelo back into the fold.

Will any of these leave the blues this summer? And will Bernardo Silva be joining them? Let us know your thoughts.