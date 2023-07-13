Bernardo Silva - Is He Leaving Manchester City?

Transfer sagas usually drag on, but in Bernardo Silva’s case, this must be a record.

The Portuguese star, who joined City in 2017 from Monaco, has been rumoured to leave for the past couple of summers. last year, he was on the verge of joining Barcelona, according to the media, but this year, he seems to be leaving for Spain, France, Saudi Arabia and even Liverpool (stop laughing).

Silva seems open to leaving the club this summer and has apparently, well, according to the media, set his sights on living and playing in Paris. This has naturally opened the door for Al Hilal, from the Saudi Pro League to allegedly being ready to offer £70m for the star.

Not to be outdone, Barcelona, who can barely afford a receptacle to relieve themselves in, are ready to swoop in and beat PSG to his signature. Quite how they’ll beat Al Hilal’s £70m ‘bid’ is anyone’s guess and I’m sure City aren’t going to accept £1 per week for the next 70 million weeks!

Then there’s Liverpool and, let’s be fair, this is a rumour that was started on social media, probably by bored City fans looking for a laugh. However, it seems some supporters from the red half of Merseyside were open to Bernardo making the trip down the M62

“Who says no?” a few fans asked. Well, Bernardo for one. I really can’t see the guy who stood with a cup of coffee during their guard of honour in 2020, then broke the line before all the players had walked the guard, fancying swapping City blue for Merseyside red. Still, it was funny to wind a few people up though.

In a summer that has already seen Mr Whippy leave for Barca on a free transfer, do we really want to see another of our stars exit the club?