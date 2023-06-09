Manchester City v Inter Milan, UCL Final: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is at its conclusion! The final is here and live from Turkey!

Manchester City are facing an Italian giant in Inter Milan.

Venue: Atatürk Olimpiyat, Istanbul, Turkey

Time and Date: Saturday 10 June 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistants: Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (both POL)

Fourth official: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)

Reserve assistant: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROM)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Assistant VAR: Bartosz Frankowski (POL)

VAR Support: Marco Fritz (GER)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Man City are off a cup win last weekend vs United as Inter on a three match winning bounce to conclude their domestic campaign.

Even with the odds in City’s favored, the club cannot hold back. So, City will make sure to come out fast and like they did vs United last time out. With Inter, expect a 10 man behind ball and hit on counters mentality.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are zero.

For Inter, also fully healthy.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan