Kevin De Bruyne: “Everybody will have enough energy for tomorrow,”

Kevin De Bruyne is ready for the UCL Final. He will be roaring to go as the club faces its second final in as many weeks. For the club and KDB it’s a bit of trying to make everything as normal as possible given the stakes and circumstances.

On to his presser-

“Everybody will have enough energy for tomorrow,”

“Mentally is more difficult to physically. If you are in good shape you can play every three or four days.

“Mentally you may need the rest, (but) I don’t see any issue for tomorrow.

“That kind of occasion the motivation and energy will be there for both sides.

“I don’t feel a lot of difference. Maybe the difference now is we had to play the FA Cup final last week,”

“What is different to two years ago, is we had a long two weeks (in 2021).

“It could be good to have played that game versus United, but the way I prepare for a game I don’t want to do too much different.

“It’s a hectic week but I try to make it as normal as possible.”

“I have been here a long time! For me it has been incredible the eight years I have been here and I have had lots of high moments,”

“We have been consistent in this competition. We now need to find a way to win the first one.

“If we were able to do it, it would be immense for the club, the fans - it would be something amazing.

“I am very proud and happy with what we have achieved as a team.

“We’ve done really well as a team. We are very happy.

“(But) we want to make the next step tomorrow to make it even more incredible, that’s the only thing I can say.”