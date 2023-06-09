Pep Talk: “It’s a day to celebrate...”

A huge match and Pep Guardiola knows it. He is happy to be here as the final vs Inter Milan in Istanbul is just a night away. He spoke about that, the pressure and so much more.

Let’s dive in-

“It’s a day to celebrate - a day to be happy to be here.

“What happened in the past is finished – the Champions League is an incredible competition,.

“We are here to support unconditionally what UEFA do. We will not boo anymore - we will try and support the game.”

We know how important the competition is.

“I don’t control what people’s opinion is on a game, I focus on my team.

“I saw as many Inter games as possible. It’s a football game and the team who performs better will be the favourites.

“Inter have been here more than us. It is not important who people say is the favourite.

“What is most important is tomorrow 10pm Istanbul time who plays the best.”

“We have to be patient. The most important thing in this type of game is thinking we are 0-0 and thinking we are losing.

“Italian teams are 0-0 and think they are winning. They are not winning it is 0-0. We have to be stable and get rhythm and be stable.

“In bad moments we need to step forward. It will happen. 1-0 down or 1-0 up so in both circumstances be stable.”

“The plan gives us stability and helps in certain moment sin the game to come back and have security,” said Guardiola.

“It’s important in the final to have a plan. But finals are one off games and if it goes bad, we can put more strikers.

“Or maybe we put seven central defenders, I don’t know. There are moments when it will be, guys, there no tactics here. It’s just desire we have to go.”

“Tomorrow will be the same. I will have a plan. We are ready - I have the feeling the players will give absolutely everything. Go for it!”