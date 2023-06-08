Noel Gallagher Makes Manchester City Promise for UCL Final

Noel Gallagher says despite not being in Istanbul for Manchester City’s UCL Final he has made a promise for the City faithful and fans ahead of the massive match.

Now, if City can beat Inter in Istanbul, Gallagher has promised to do the same.

“Erling did ask for my picture, I was like ‘whoa, yeah but can you bend down a bit?’” revealed Noel.

“He’s a lovely lad and he has got a beautiful, big smile and he just looks like a big happy kid. He’s great.

“I won’t be in Istanbul – I always make sure the dates around the Champions League are free and usually that’s always around the end of May.

“What wasn’t factored in was the World Cup and the knock-on effect.

“If City win and Haaland scores a hat-trick I’ll be going on in my underpants.”

“I have to say, the blight coming over me after the Champions League final against Chelsea was the worst I’ve ever felt as a City fan,” he said.

“There was something in the air that day, even getting up to go that morning I was thinking how much I hate all English finals, because they’re always rubbish to watch.

“I had a bad feeling about it and in the end, a few weeks later I was thinking, ‘do we really want to win it there in a half-empty stadium or you want to win it in Rome or wherever?’

“Istanbul will do I suppose and if we don’t win it will be disappointing for a few days, but we are Premier League champions again and we have won the FA Cup.

“That’s not to be sniffed at and this could still turn into one of the greatest seasons from any football team ever.

“Fingers crossed.”