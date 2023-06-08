Two Things Manchester City Must do to Win the UCL Final vs Inter Milan

Manchester City hold all the cards in their hands as the UCL Final is finally here from Istanbul. A massive match with the treble on the line.

Pep Guardiola will be wise to change a few things, not radically, but to give his side a really good chance to win. He has done everything right ahead of this match.

Let’s talk two things they can add:

Stretch the pitch

Watching some of Inter, I do see a scenario where City start the ‘control’ lineup as they have with Bernardo and Grealish acting as wingers, but we could see our fast wingers lineup.

Either way, City must take the match to the back three Inter use and really stretch the pitch to make space for our midfielders and/or Erling Haaland to create good goal scoring opportunities.

Adding that Inter will more than likely bunker down, this is imperative as the Inter defense is not the fastest and sCity must control the pace and demands. Thus, they can create chances with a wider field where finding Haaland on a 1v1 is much easier.

Get Kevin De Bruyne on the offensive early

This one is a bit more simple. City need to find KDB early and often as the midfield is pretty even except here, where KDB can and should make creative choices with two solid ball carriers next to him in Gundogan and Rodrigo.

KDB should then, take offensive early to Inter’s back line and utilize a wider pitch to make plays in the short spaces where he could find Haaland or one of the wingers who are wider than usual.

The bunker Inter will play will be tough to break down, but an early goal could open the floodgates for City. It’s why it is monumental that City come out firing.

That will do it, what do you think City could change to win the final on Saturday? Let us know in the comments.