Manchester City, Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the World

Manchester City have been named the most valuable football club brand in the world.

The Club has topped the Brand Finance Football 50 Report for the first time.

It is great news as the success of the club on the pitch has propelled the club to huge standings on the world economic forums. No surprise the winner of 5/6 Premier Leagues is on top of the valuable rankings.

From the official release:

This comes at the climax of a remarkable season for Manchester City both on and off the pitch. On Saturday, City lifted the FA Cup to complete a domestic double after winning a third successive Premier League last month. The Club will be looking to add more silverware to this historic season as it competes in the UEFA Champions League Final this weekend. This season the Club has also topped the Deloitte Money League for the second successive year after announcing a record revenue of £613 million and profits of £41.7 million, the latter being more than double the previous Club record. It has also been a strong year for City’s commercial portfolio with a number of new partners and long-term renewals announced across the season. City’s retail operation has also continued to break records with incredible demand for the 2022/23 season kits and the most recent kit launch seeing a new shirt sold every 12 seconds on the first day of sales. The popularity of the Club is also reflected in its huge growth and engagement levels across social media, most notably with City being the most popular European club on YouTube for active users and video views this season.

Just more good news on perhaps the biggest week of Manchester City’s history. The treble is in sight and we hop it becomes a reality.