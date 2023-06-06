Ruben Dias Confident in Ilkay Gundogan as Captain

Manchester City has many great leaders, but for Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan is one of a kind. Speaking prior to the UCL Final, Dias made sure to praise his captain and had a lot of good things to say.

Let’s check them out-

“A magician, a special player,”

“This is my third season with him, so I know him quite well and what he’s capable of - even though he’s always able to surprise me and everyone.

“He’s just an amazing player and an even better person.”

“It’s special to make it two [trophies] with the Premier League too and now it makes it possible to make it three,” Dias added. “It’s a special feeling.

“Since I came to England the FA Cup was missing and it’s definitely very special to win this trophy. This means a lot to all of us - the club, the fans, everyone.

“I’ve seen shows, series and movies about the FA Cup. I’ve got the feeling that you should have when you play in this competition. I’m very happy.

“A final will always be tight - no matter who is playing against who. From our experience, you are only favourites [to win the game] when you step out onto the pitch and show who you are.

“That’s the main focus we all need to have, and we showed it again. We all knew this was not going to be an easy game.”