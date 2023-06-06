Man City Women: Houghton and Angeldahl Extend Stay

Manchester City Women have confirmed stars Steph Houghton and Filippa Angeldahl have signed extensions to their contracts and will remain at the club for at least another year.

Houghton was the first to sign a new one-year deal, which was announced on Monday and will see her complete more than ten years with the club. And today, the blues has exercised their option to extend Angeldahl’s contract, which means she will also remain in Manchester until June 2024.

Defender Houghton has made 233 appearances for the blues since signing in 2013, the most by any City player, and has scored 21 goals in the process. She has captained both club and country in a career that has seen her lift the Conti Cup four times, the Women’s FA Cup three times and the WSL title once.

“I’m over the moon to have another year to look forward to at this amazing club,” Houghton said after signing her new deal. “Manchester City has been my home for almost ten years, and I love everything about it – it’s my club, and to sign for another year, I’m absolutely buzzing.”

And it was more good news for City as Angeldahl committed herself to a further 12 months at the Academy Stadium. The Swedish international arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2012 and has made 48 appearances in City blue.

Angeldahl has scored eight goals during her time at City, including her spectacular equaliser against United in last month’s derby.