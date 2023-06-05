Manchester City Crowned FA Cup Champions: Reaction & Tweets

A nervy and exciting match as Manchester City have claimed the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over city rivals Manchester United. The team played well and held on as Ilkay Gundogan continues his inspired form. Pep Guardiola has to be happy as his team is one final away from the historic treble.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I like this competition, the FA Cup.

“We arrive many times in semi-finals and we won years ago against Watford but to win today is more special.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, so lovely day and it finished perfect for us.

“The FA Cup is so nice. I remember in Spain and Germany, this is a special competition.

“One more to come, one more to go and we feel it that we are in a position we probably will never be again.

“We have three or four training sessions, especially three, to prepare Inter. I have two days to watch it because I was focused on United.

“We will go there to try [to win]. Everybody knows it.

“We have done some incredible seasons. Premier League to FA Cup to Carabao Cup, but we have to win the Champions League. To recognise a team who deserves to be recognised.

“We have to admit it, without the Champions League, it has been amazing and fun but we’ll miss it.

“We have to take our responsibility and we have to do it.

“What a privilege. We are one game away.

“For me, it’s incredible and remarkable to be in two finals of the Champions League and one semi-final [in the space of three years].

“That is incredible, but at the end we have to win it. I know this.

“We give more, more, more credit to what we have done this many, many years. So far we have done many, many good things.

“I said to the players ‘you have to put the pressure on yourself’. To be recognised for something good. You have to win Europe.”

“Control that. You have to refocus on that. Inter will be the same.

“After we will have time to analyse what’s good, what’s bad.

“The only way to have chance to win the Champions League like we have done is to focus on what we have to do. The game.

“Don’t think of the consequences if you win or lose. As much as possible we’re going to do it.”

“It’s for the fact how important he is in many, many reasons.

“It was the best way to start a final, knowing there was 89 minutes or more of the 90 minutes left. Of course it was an important moment.”