Should Manchester City Go for Gabri Veiga?

If latest reports linking Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga with a move to Manchester City are to be believed, it means the club is making effort to beef up the midfield as much as possible heading into the next campaign.

With the departure of Ilkay Gundogan and the uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva, it's best to be proactive rather than wait until the situation becomes that of desperation. Having brought in a 29-year-old in Mateo Kovacic, the next signing needs to be a young midfielder that can freshen up the group in the middle of the pack. That could account for the interest in the young Spaniard.

He grabbed the headlines last season after ending the campaign with 11 goals and four assists in 36 La Liga games. This culminated in a brace to defeat champions Barcelona on the final day. Two fantastic goals scored in a dramatic fashion to keep his boyhood club in the top flight made for an emotional end to the season.

But stepping up to the responsibility of delivering high level performances to win trophies at Manchester City is a different ball game. The question is, does Gabri Veiga have the qualities required to step in and deliver as a City player?

Although the midfielder had a very good season with his boyhood Club in the Spanish top flight, that may not be enough to warrant a move for his services. Unless Pep Guardiola is looking to groom him for the future.

Players have developed a reputation of taking time to add up to Guardiola tactics. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and more recently Jack Grealish all found their feet in their second season at the Etihad Stadium.

Veiga could be secured with an eye on the future and be groomed to take over from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. But that is a problem on it's own as the 21-year-old, who is said to have a £35m release clause in his contract, is yet to be fully tested at the top level. He had just one good season last term which could happen to any upcoming player.

Yet reports suggest that several English top clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and even Chelsea are keen to secure the young Spaniard's signature.

At this point, if Guardiola is said to be interested in the player, it's difficult to argue against his signing as the City boss is usually right with his decisions.