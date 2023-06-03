QMR: Manchester City Win FA Cup, 1-0 v Manchester United

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take a championship home with them from the capital after a really good match vs United. The team played well and amid big rotations still played a solid match amid a loss.

The result means that City are champions and this does feel great as they add the FA Cup to the Premier League title and are one win away from a historic treble.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the match ended in a win amid a strenuous match.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really solid match and this time with a win make it so much sweeter.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City played evenly with a tough opponent and had a plan that led to the win.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a massive cup win and are one match away from immortality.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

