Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Manchester United - FA Cup Final

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

I absolutely love the FA Cup final and this year, it’s a golden opportunity to stick it to the Stretford Rangers. They want to stop our treble bid at all costs, and that’s a concern. Not because they might beat us, which they won’t, but whether some of our top players can come through unscathed before the CL final. City will also want revenge for their league defeat at the swamp, and whether they manage it will be down to the actions of certain, whiney-arsed United players moaning about everything and whether the ref will be taken in by his constant crap. Oh, did I say his? Definitely wasn’t talking about Fernandes... Saying that, I think City will be lifting the trophy on Saturday afternoon by a decent score. United might score, but the blues will get more. Manchester City 4-2 Manchester United

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

This is the warm up, the final to prepare for the true final. There’s been a ton of talk on Twitter and City pods about which final means more, and granted I’m not from Manchester, but this is absolutely the lesser of two for me. I trust Pep to make sure the squad are back to fitness and focused. And I expect the squad are going to want revenge for the shock defeat back in the dark times of the season. This team has shown for years now that they show up and win the big games. City 2-1. One hand firmly on the treble now. Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

Saul Garcia (@saul_434) - Bitter and Blue

City should have enough between some rested stars, a quality cup keeper and a killer up front to take this. The only question will be sharpness and I believe Pep will have them ready. City win 2-0. Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United

Adam Marrett (@AdamAdammarrett) - Man City Square

Well step one of the biggest two finals for some time is almost upon us. I cannot wait for kick off, and have been counting the days and hours for kick off since the week started. As for the game I have seen talk of us “losing momentum” since wrapping up a third consecutive Premier League title. For me it’s utter nonsense that talk. This season has been a real tough slog for the players, with games every 3/4 days since the World Cup, and the season having a World Cup in the middle of it. The chance to give key players a rest before this game and the Champions League Final is absolutely welcome and for me is massive for one last charge in the two massive fixtures. As for the FA Cup Final, I feel we’ll have our strongest starting 11 on the pitch, it wouldn’t shock me if Pep starts Ortega over Ederson, but I’m not expecting that to happen. I think we’ll come into this fit, firing and ready to go, as for United I think they’ll sit back and try to hit us on the counter as they always do against us. I expect us to dominate possession and the key will be for us to put our chances away. If we get a early goal, we could run riot as it will force United to open up, but I’m expecting them to dig in and try to hit us on the break and be as solid defensively as they can be. I’m sincerely hoping there’s no ridiculous VAR or referee decisions like the Old Trafford game, but if we are at our best I can’t see them matching it with us over 90 minutes. Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Very tough to call. While City will be undeniable favourites, this United team under ten Hag has a lot more resilience than those over recent seasons gone by. In a big final at Wembley, where truly anything can happen, you wouldn’t be shocked to see United spoil the party. They will be motivated to win a double, and more than anything they’ll be motivated to stop us matching their ‘99 treble. They’ll have the neutrals’ vote, as far too many of them have forgotten how insufferable they were during the 90s/00s and now they are the underdog against the big bad City. Taking all that into account, I still see Pep and the boys getting the job done. Too much quality, too much mentality. Treble here we come! Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester have yet to give up a goal in the entire competition and I don’t think United are going to ruin the record. A United player said in an interview all the squad wants to do is ruin our treble. When Paul Tierney blows his whistle to start the match. 9 minutes into the match Erik Ten Hag, Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, along with every fan supporting the Red Devils will collectively realize there’s too much dip on their chip. Wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a protest outside of the Emirates Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

FA Cup final. Manchester Derby. The absolute pinnacle of drama in English football. The Rags are a much better side than they were a year ago. Erik Ten Hag has begun to build the club back toward the top and they are now looking for their second piece of silverware this season. With that said. Pep Guardiola's City are the best football club in the world right now. The Manc Blues are treble hunting and their old rivals stand in the way. I believe this will be a tight, nervy affair. In the end City’s quality will win the day and break red hearts. Haaland does what he was brought to the club to do, and gives City a late winner to win the cup. Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

There you have it. What are your predictions for the final? Let us know in the comments.