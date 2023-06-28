Stokes Signs Contract Extension At Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women defender Demi Stokes has signed a one-year extension to her contract, keeping her at the Academy Stadium until 2024.

Stokes, who joined the blues from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015, endured an injury and illness hit season last year, only managing to make nine appearances in total. But the blues have kept faith with the former Sunderland defender and Stokes is delighted to have extended her stay in Manchester.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new deal and I can’t wait to get going again.” Stokes addressed her injury worries and how she wants to put last season firmly behind her and establish her place in the side once more. “Given how last season was for me personally, I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to keep doing what I love doing, and that’s playing for Manchester City.

“It was a difficult season for me last year, but I feel like this will be a reset button that will allow me to kick on. I’ll be working hard throughout the summer on everything, and I’m really looking forward to next season.

“I’ve always said that Manchester City is my home, so it was a no-brainer to extend my stay here for myself and my family.”

Stokes has made 199 appearances for City since joining the blues, scoring seven goals along the way, and will become only the third City star to pass the 200 mark with her next appearance.