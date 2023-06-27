Official: Mateo Kovacic Signs for Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic is officially a Manchester City player. The Croatian was unveiled by the club today as he makes the move from London Blue to Manchester Sky Blue.

He spoke at his unveiling:

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said. “Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there. “To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer.

A versatile midfielder, Kova will be filling huge shoes as the recently departed Ilkay Gundogan left a dearth in the City midfield.

Pep Guardiola will no doubt be looking forward to the chance to manage such an exicting player and one he can mold in what the new era of City will be.

A summer of change has started.