Julian Alvarez has had a Surreal First Year at Manchester City

Not in his wildest dreams will Julian Alvarez have thought that his first year at Manchester City will be such an amazing year that will see him become the most decorated player in the world for the season.

The 23-year-old is the only player in the world to have won the World Cup, and the treble in football Club. That's an achievement reserve for a select few. Winning just one of these four trophies is hard enough; winning all four in a single season is simply surreal.

In a season where the Argentine forward was expected to take a back seat and watch as things unfolded while waiting for his time in both the national team and club football, it turned out quite the different. Not only did he participate, he contributed significantly in helping both sides achieve success.

He scored crucial goals to help Argentina win the World Cup. At Manchester City he always stepped up to the plate whenever the manager needed him.

With 23 goals and six assists for the season, he outperformed many other players in his position. Better still he won trophies that most other players can only dream of. Yet is just getting started in both his club and country career.

Learning from the best manager and in the best environment to develop, one can only wonder how far he will go in his career.

Although he may never win this quadruple in a single year as has been the case this season, it is certain he will still win several trophies in the years to come.

Having tasted such tremendous success so early in his career, he will definitely want more. With Erling Haaland limiting his game time at the club, Pep Guardiola will need to find a way to involve him more.

That will keep him happy and ready to stay longer at the Etihad Stadium.