As reported earlier, Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has left the blues to join Barcelona on a free transfer. Gundo, AKA Mr Whippy, was manager Pep Guardiola’s first signing following his arrival at the club.

He went on to make 304 appearances for the blues, scoring 60 goals in the process, including two against Aston Villa last season as the blues won the Premier League title on the final day of the season. His double also secured the FA Cup as City won the first-ever Manchester derby final and secure the league and cup double.

Gundogan has been a stalwart in the middle of the park for the blues, and in his last season at the club, led City to their first European treble that sits proudly alongside their domestic achievement of 2019.

It’s always a wrench to see club favourites go, but the time is probably right for the midfielder to leave. However, having lifted all three trophies this season, Mr Whippy leaves the blues at the very top of his career, having made such stunning contributions to the club’s successes over the last seven years.

He also leaves with thanks and a huge amount of appreciation and gratitude from City fans for his tireless efforts during his time at the club.

He leaves City as a European champion.

Thanks Ilkay and best of luck with the next step in your incredible career.