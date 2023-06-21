 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Ilkay Gundogan on Verge of Signing for FC Barcelona

It could be goodbye to a City legend.

Saul Garcia
/ new
Ilkay Gundogan is much closer to FC Barcelona as the cub have a 2 year deal with him nearly set. The news comes after a lukewarm offer by City of a year plus an option and lower wages.

We could bid adios to a City legend as he leaves for Spain. The player leaves one of City’s most decorated captains after a historical treble.

