Report: Ilkay Gundogan on Verge of Signing for FC Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan is much closer to FC Barcelona as the cub have a 2 year deal with him nearly set. The news comes after a lukewarm offer by City of a year plus an option and lower wages.

Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona is now 99% complete. The #ManCity captain has passed a medical, and will join the La Liga side on an initial two-year contract, with the option of a further year.



[@MatteMoretto/@lorenaglez1711] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 21, 2023

We could bid adios to a City legend as he leaves for Spain. The player leaves one of City’s most decorated captains after a historical treble.