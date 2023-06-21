Will He Stay or Will He Go? Kyle Walker’s Manchester City Future Still Undecided

If there’s going to be one transfer saga this summer, it looks likely to involve Kyle Walker. The City defender was left on the bench for the blues victorious Champions League match against Inter Milan, sparking fears that he was on the list to leave the Etihad this summer.

Bayern Munich has reportedly been interested in the full-back, and it has been reported that the German side are in ‘advanced negotiations’ to take Walker to Germany. However, those rumours appear to be scotched as Walker is seeking an extension to his contract with the blues and is not overly keen on leaving.

City also have no desire to sell the star, who signed from Spurs for £50m in 2017. Eyebrows were raised at the transfer fee, but Walker has become a staple in City’s back four over recent years.

However, manager Pep Guardiola changed City’s defensive system in the second part of the year, and that change saw the blues overtake Arsenal to win the Premier League, reach the FA Cup final at a canter, beating United to lift the trophy and storm their way to the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Guardiola’s new system saw John Stones move into midfield, with three full-backs, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji forming the defence, leaving no room for Walker in the starting line-up. It’s a system that has worked magnificently well for Guardiola, who also explained why Walker doesn’t fit into the new style of play.

“He cannot do it. He will always have pace, Kyle at 60 years old will be the fastest player in this room. To play inside you have to have educated movements. He doesn’t have every one of the characteristics.”

While Walker is keen to extend his City stay, another unlikely but plausible move has surfaced. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is rumoured to be interested in taking the England man to Anfield this summer. This would presumably allow Trent Alexander-Armstrong to take in a midfield role with the Mersey reds.

It’s debatable that Walker would entertain the idea of swapping Manchester blue for Liverpool red but, if contract negotiations fail with City and the defender, the blues may be inclined to see Walker this summer, rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer next year.

What do you think? Should City offer Walker a contract extension, or allow him to leave? Let us know your thoughts.