Kyle Walker wants to stay at Manchester City.

Kyle Walker wants to stay at #ManCity and wants to sign a contract extension, if possible.



[via @RobDorsettSky] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 19, 2023

A bit of good news as this player seems set to stay. Walker is an important part of the club and him staying can only be good news. I do understand the playing time worries, but with the amount of games he surely will see the pitch often.