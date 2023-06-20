Manchester City: Update on Mateo Kovačić & Joško Gvardiol

One deal very close and one being negotiated almost daily. Mateo Kovačić & Joško Gvardiol are the first two players City have set eyes on and according to the latest reports, it could be a while for one and near done for another.

#ManCity will push for Josko Gvardiol after the Mateo Kovacić deal is completed, with personal terms on the verge of being agreed with the Croatian centre-back. RB Leipzig want 'way more' than the reported €80M fee.



[via @FabrizioRomano] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 20, 2023

Kova is a great player in his prime and could do wonders with Guardiola coaching. He would fit nicely as a rotational player who is more than fit to start if needed.

Gvardiol is also one of the most exciting prospects out there and given the breadth of games this club plays, will see much of the pitch. A Guardiola type center back.

Of the two, it surely seems it will impact who departs as Bernardo Silva is almost assuredly gone as we await the decision from Ilkay Gundogan.

City would like to close these two soon and one has to ask when the departures start.