Manchester City v Manchester United: FA Cup Final Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back! The Final has arrived.

This time City face a familiar opponent in Manchester United as the hunt for the cup is on.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 3 June 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST)

Head Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistant referees: Neil Davies, Scott Ledger

Fourth official: Peter Bankes

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

Wins over Sheffield United and Brighton respectively, have these teams here and in this third matchup, both have a win. The controversial most recent match with the offside that was not called could make for a motivated City.

Ten Haag vs Guardiola is a true teacher v student matchup and City will have a clear advantage injury wise and with an in form Haaland could make a fun match here.

It should be a great match as both look to win and claim the cup.

Team News

For Man City, Manuel Akanji is doubtful.

United will have Antony, Van de Beek, Martinez, Sabitzer and Jones out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United