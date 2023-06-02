Sky Blue News: Blue v Red, Gvardiol Incoming, Officially Official, and More...

It is now just one day from the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United. The Manc Blues are headed to London and looking to collect the trophy for the first time since 2019. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready.

Haaland looks to City to propel him to the greatness he craves. Where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could augment their CVs at international level, he is unlikely ever to enjoy the same luxury representing Norway. Realistically, he needs to win the Champions League in Istanbul to stand any hope of denying Messi, still bathed in World Cup afterglow, an eighth Ballon d’Or. It is why his first FA Cup final assumes such magnitude: for Haaland, emblem of the post-Messi generation, everything is predicated on club, not country. Fittingly, he performs like somebody without a moment to waste, transforming himself from a gangly “piece of spaghetti”, to borrow one childhood coach’s unflattering portrayal, into a veritable Norse god of a striker. Haaland was already in a hurry at Dortmund, where, in his first match against Augsburg, he scored with his third touch. A little under 23 minutes later, he had a hat-trick. The same nonchalant, warp-speed rise has been witnessed at City. All those predictions he might toil to make an instant transition from the Bundesliga? He scored nine in his first five Premier League games.

Before Saturday’s unprecedented encounter, BBC Sport presents a journey through the clubs’ shared history, looking at their respective highs, lows and all the most significant meetings, from Ardwick v Newton Heath to ‘Agueroooooo’ and beyond. To help us, we have spoken to a fan from each - from City, Nigel Rothband who hosts The Man City Show podcast, and from United, Jay Motty of the Stretford Paddock YouTube fan channel. Their insights speak to the fluctuating animosity, apathy, envy and myriad of other emotions driven by experience and circumstance that are at the heart of the rivalry. “I don’t even mention them [United] by name,” Rothband tells BBC Sport. “I hate them with a passion.

"I don't even mention them by name"



It's the battle for Manchester



Take a deep dive through the historic rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United @CityPodcast | @StretfordPaddck



In full | #BBCFootball #ManCity #MUFC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 2, 2023

Mac Allister appeared to play his last game for Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, with the midfielder visibly emotional as he clapped supporters and embraced his current manager Roberto De Zerbi following a 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa. Current Time The Mirror reported last week that Manchester City were set to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move for the Argentine international, with Pep Guardiola viewing Mac Allister as the ideal replacement for both Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, who could leave the club this summer. They also highlighted the post-match interaction between Guardiola and the player following City’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday, noting the ‘warm embrace and quick word’ the pair shared after the final whistle.

While RB Leipzig will not let Gvardiol go easily, a summer departure now looks likely. Indeed, the youngster is set to tell the German club that he wants to leave, according to the Times. This has caught the attention of Man City, who could use the arrival of Kovacic to help convince Gvardiol to join them over other competitors. As reported by Football365, the Chelsea midfielder is ‘really close’ to agreeing personal terms with the Cityzens. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to offload several players this summer as he looks to trim his oversized squad. Now, with Kovacic having just one year remaining on his contract, he looks destined to join up with Pep Guardiola at Man City. The midfielder could prove to be an excellent addition, especially given the potential departure of Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City could use Mateo Kovacic to lure Josko Gvardiol to the Etihad this summer, according to reports...https://t.co/IeadHuWYx3 — Football365 (@F365) June 2, 2023

A report from the Guardian this week revealed that European football’s governing body was investigating claims that Szymon Marciniak – referee for the upcoming Champions League final – was a keynote speaker at an event organised by a far-right politician. In a statement to the newspaper, UEFA said, “Uefa is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and is seeking urgent clarification. Uefa and the whole football community abhor the ‘values’ that are promoted by the group in question and takes these allegations very seriously. A report from the Guardian this week revealed that European football’s governing body was investigating claims that Szymon Marciniak – referee for the upcoming Champions League final – was a keynote speaker at an event organised by a far-right politician. In a statement to the newspaper, UEFA said, “Uefa is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and is seeking urgent clarification. Uefa and the whole football community abhor the ‘values’ that are promoted by the group in question and takes these allegations very seriously.

One of the more senior referees within the FA’s pool of officials, Tierney last took charge of the Blues in a 4-1 demolition of Bournemouth at the Vitality in February. As for cards, the 42-year-old has shown 125 yellow and three red cards in just 33 matches this season in all competitions. City supporters may remember Tierney as the referee when the Blues brushed past Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the beginning of this season, beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in January, and the victory over Arsenal at the beginning of their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign. Overall, the Premier League champions have an immense record under Tierney, with 26 wins, one draw and two losses. Paul Tierney has never officiated a Manchester derby.

Paul Tierney will officiate the first-ever Manchester derby #FACupFinal. Here's you need to know: — City Report (@cityreport_) June 1, 2023

And Finally... 1999 was a big year for the Rags and the Blues.

It is late May 1999 and the last match of a long and arduous season. A team from Manchester score two improbable goals to rescue a final that had seemed lost. Having been behind with only a few minutes remaining, the goals spark wild celebrations, elevating the scorers to iconic status among the supporters. Twenty-four years later this final is still considered a watershed moment in the club’s history. But the match did not take place in Barcelona but at Wembley – and the opponents were not Bayern Munich, but a club from Kent that had never been above the third level of English football. This was the playoff final between Manchester City and Gillingham that would decide which team would be promoted from the third tier. City were attempting to reclaim their place in the First Division (now Championship), from which they had been ignominiously relegated the season before. They had joined the Football League in 1892 and this was their first experience of the third tier, so there was an understandable sense of desperation about their plight. It was imperative that they secured promotion at the first time of asking. As the game was entering the final minute, Tony Pulis’ Gillingham were 2-0 up and preparing to celebrate promotion to the second tier for the first time in their 106-year history. Having scored two goals in the previous 10 minutes, the Gills seemed to have timed their winning surge to perfection. Even when Kevin Horlock pulled a goal back for City in the 90th minute, it seemed a mere consolation.

When Manchester City escaped the third tier – as United won the treble https://t.co/PO1McH40Ke — The Guardian (@guardian) June 2, 2023

Ther you are Cityzens. Stay with Bitter and Blue for all the latest as we get ready for the FA Cup final Manchester Derby. Be sure to follow @BitterandBlue1 on Twitter for all the build-up and reaction. Sky Blue News returns Monday with more headlines.