Rodrigo and Aymeric Laporte Capture UEFA Nations League Title

Manchester City pair Rodrigo and Aymeric Laporte both helped Spain take down Croatia on penalties to claim their first UEFA Nations League title.

Neither team could be separated in an fun, but nervy match in the Netherlands after 120 minutes, with both City stars chosen to take spot kicks.

Aymeric would see his chance come off the crossbar, La Roja, beaten finalists in 2021, came out on top thanks to some penalty stopping awesomeness from Unai Simon.

It means the pair have increased their personal tally to a remarkable four trophies at Club and international across 2022/23. All in just around a month. Incredible.

Despite a grueling end to the season for Laporte and Rodrigo, the City pair continued to offer their usual consistency and proved almost forst named players for Spain’s new manager.

Rodrigo really classed Spain’s second penalty in the eventual shootout after the two sides couldn’t be separated inside 120 minutes.

To win it, Spain had Simon guessing right again to deny Bruno Petkovic, before Dani Carvajal stroked home the decisive spotkick.

Congratulations to both of our Spanish stars!