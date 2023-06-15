Fixture Release Day: Manchester City Face Kompany’s Burnley On Opening Day

Manchester City will travel to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley on the opening day of the new season as the new season’s fixtures are announced.

The blues knocked their former skipper’s side out of the FA Cup in March with a 6-0 win and will make the short journey north to face Kompany’s side again as they start their defence of the Premier League title.

Following that match, which will take place on Friday 11th August with an 8pm kick-off, the blues first home match will see Newcastle arrive in Manchester, with the European Super Cup match against Sevilla sandwiched in between.

The final day will see the blues face our friends at West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 19th May.

Blues In For Difficult October and November

City only play three matches in October and November, with Champions League and League Cup commitments making up the other matches. City travel to Arsenal on the 7th, face Brighton at home two weeks later before finishing the month with a trip to Old Trafford.

The blues start November with a home match against Bournemouth, then travel to Chelsea before facing Liverpool at home on 25th of November. They then face Spurs at home as December starts,

Christmas Crackers

The fixtures computer has been nice to the blues around Christmas, They welcome Brentford on Christmas Eve Eve, then travel to Everton on Boxing Day, before closing out a fantastic 2023 with a home match against Sheffield United. The first match of 2024 will be at Newcastle on 13th January.

The Run-In

City’s final ten matches will start with a home match against Arsenal at the end of March. Aston Villa and Luton all travel to Manchester in April, while the blues will face tricky tests at Palace and Forest. In addition, Pep’s target of scoring a goal at Spurs will be put to the test as they visit North London on the 20th.

The blues final three matches will see Wolves visit the Etihad and their final away game of the season, barring any fixture changes, will be at Craven Cottage and a difficult match against Fulham.

The Promoted Sides

As well as Burnley on the opening day, City will also face Sheffield United in the final round of matches in August. The blues are scheduled to play at Bramhall Lane on the 26th, while City travel to Luton’s strange ground on the 9th of December.

For the return matches, Sheffield United is at the end of December and Kompany’s Burnley arrive at the end of January.

City Away On Opening Day Again

The match at Turf Moor will be the seventh consecutive season that City have started their Premier League campaign away from home. In fact, City will have started the season at home just once in ten campaigns - a 2-1 win over Sunderland in Pep Guardiola’s first game in charge is their only home start.