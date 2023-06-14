Premier League Fixtures Out Tomorrow

For Manchester City, the season ended less than a week ago, but already, the fixtures are coming out for next season.

The blues clawed their way back from eight points down to win the Premier League with three games remaining, whilst also claiming the FA Cup against United, before completing the treble by beating Inter Milan on Saturday.

And Thursday morning at 9am will see the fixtures released for the 23/24 season, where City will be aiming to become the first team to win four successive Premier League titles, much to the derision of opposing supporters.

Some of the questions ahead of the release of the fixtures will no doubt include:

Who do we play first?

First home match

Derby days

Who do we play last?

When is Vincent Kompany bringing Burnley back to Manchester?

What’s the Christmas schedule like?

Well, we’ll find out tomorrow morning.

And, let’s not forget how we will somehow have an easier schedule than all our rivals. Of course, we have to play the same teams as them, but, for some reason, our schedule is so much simpler.

We’ll be taking in the reactions and soaking up the tears as Liverpool fans will be upset if they have to visit us in April again. At least they can fly straight to Manchester from Ireland. United fans will be busy booking their trains north for home games and Arsenal fans will be...well, probably still recovering from losing the league last season.

It’s all here from 9am tomorrow morning, so tune in as we get ready for the new season (after a long summer first though).