Manchester City Clean Up Awards after UCL Win

Manchester City have claimed more rewards as Rodrigo was named player of the tournament and City have seven players on the team of the season list. Just fantastic news after a really hard season where City claimed the treble.

Rodrigo of course, earned the award after a great finish handed City the title on Saturday. He has been incredible all season and really is the lynchpin of the club.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Kyle Walker have all been chosen by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

City’s incredible representation shows City’s dominance of the tournament this season, which has seen concede just five goals on the way to lifting the trophy.

It comes shortly after Rodrigo was selected by the same panel as the Player of the Season for the tournament.

Haaland’s 12 goals saw him take the Golden Boot, while Kevin De Bruyne contributed seven assists - the most across all clubs.

Just all in all a fantastic season for Pep Guardiola, the players and everyone at the club.