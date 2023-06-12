Manchester City Win the UCL: More Reaction & Pictures

Manchester City have claimed a treble after a grueling final vs a more than worthy opponent in Inter Milan. Really good stuff as the UCL, PL and FA Cup are now in City’s coffers at the same time. Let’s get some reaction from Pep Guardiola, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland.

Guardiola Reaction

“Sometimes it looks like this competition this year, this final was written in the stars,” he reflected after the final whistle. “The goal, the chances they had. Ederson’s save where in extra-time you could lose the game. “I will be the same person and we will be the same team and we will be the same Club. Today was our year, but in the past to do it of course we are incredibly satisfied to achieve something unique, the Treble for this club. “The feeling I have right now is we leave the Champions League and give credit to the five Premier Leagues. In seven years, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, Community Shields. “That gives credit to what we have done. We have to win Europe to be considered one of the really good teams and we win it. “Suffering, you could expect it because Inter is an exceptional team. Physicality that battles to win. “Sometimes you need this type of luck that in the past, against Tottenham and in other games, the final against Chelsea, we didn’t have it. Today we had it.”

Ilkay Gundogan Reaction

“When I think about it now, how I felt before the game and in the days leading up to it, full of self-belief simply due to how we have been with each other over the last few weeks. “The team spirit and the atmosphere, both with performances on the pitch and during training sessions, banter with each other in the dressing room, cracking jokes with players, staff, everyone. “That all felt very special and for me that created an unbelievable feeling of self-belief. “Obviously, I was a bit nervous, but I wasn’t hugely worried, because I had this extremely positive feeling in my head and this felt extremely special.”

Rodrigo Reaction

“We made history,” he declared. “We also deserved it because it wasn’t an easy year. [There were] ups and downs, ups and downs and lots of doubts. “Many feelings are coming to me. Happiness, I see all my family here. Not only my family but all of us as it’s a huge family [at] City. “I want to thank all the people who came to support a long way. They believed in us all these years even though we didn’t succeed. “But today we did it, and it was massive. We made history, not only for the Champions League but with the Treble. We made history in England and in Europe and that was the step we needed to raise City to a top team.”

Haaland Reaction

“It’s such a big game, the pressure is unbelievable, you all know that. To work with Pep is really special. “We have a good relationship and he’s helped me a lot. I look forward to developing even more. “I’m still young, I have a lot of years left. “[It’s] Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me to be honest. “But it shows that it’s possible for a guy from a small town in Norway. “This also gives, I think, motivation to other young people in my same kind of situation playing football in the indoor hall in my hometown. “We have to defend what we achieved this season. That’s how it works. “In a month, two months everything is forgotten and we have to attack it again.”

Notable Tweets

It's here and it's beautiful pic.twitter.com/1dAYjDrlys — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2023

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE CITY! pic.twitter.com/BerLYqcpab — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2023

The goal that made us the Champions of Europe! pic.twitter.com/IJhqzVbPse — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2023

A moment we'll never forget! pic.twitter.com/i8WUdrNXkl — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 11, 2023