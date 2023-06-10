MANCHESTER CITY WIN UCL —- TREBLE WINNERS

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take home the UCL title and have made a showing at the final amid some nervy and really tense moments.

Pep Guardiola and his team add to an FA Cup and PL the elusive UCL title that has finally landed in the hands of City and the faithful fans.

The result means that City are champions and this does feel great as they silence all doubt and are now arguably the best team to ever play. Guardiola also cements himself as the near undisputed greatest manager of all time.

A match that had a similar feel to last weeks City matche, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the match ended in a win amid a strenuous time down the stretch.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really solid match and this time with a win make it so much sweeter.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City played evenly with a tough opponent and had a plan that led to the win.

Two of note who did play well and were lively were Ederson and John Stones who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a massive UCL title and win. Immortality achieved.

The stakes were all conquered and City are treble winners!

