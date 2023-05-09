QMR: Manchester City Draw at Real Madrid, UCL Edition

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City will take that as a draw here in a hugely important match as the team was just in very focused form. City with Pep at the helm had a very tight and tense match that led to a 1-1. One that saw Rodrigo and Ederson shine.

The result means that City will have all to play for at home in the second leg as Madrid did last season. It worked out well for Pep given he made zero substitutions,

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. Including a KDB banger!

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and could have had more goals.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a match that City held on to and while did not pursue, leads for a satisfying conclusion at home.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a draw in the first leg of the UCL semi finals and we will take that!

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).