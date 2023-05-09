 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Real Madrid v Manchester City

What will the lineup be against Los Blancos?

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a tall task ahead of them. Go to Spain and face the defending UEFA Champions League title-holders on their own ground. City will be keen to grab a lead before heading back to Manchester, but a draw will do just as well. So how will Pep line the lads up to take on Los Blancos? Here is my guess. As always, we start in goal where Edrson gets the start.

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

I think Pep will employ a more standard 4-4-3 shape instead of the three-at-the-back he’s gone with recently. Perhaps if Nathan Aké were available it would be different. As it is, we’ll start the speedy Kyle Walker on the right to counteract Vinicius Jr. Manuel Akanji will slide to the left back spot, leaving room in central defence for Rúben Dias and John Stones. Stones will continue to move into the midfield when City are in possession.

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Rodri was meant to get a full game off at the weekend when City faced Leeds United at home. A late goal to get the Whites within one forced the Spaniard onto the pitch for the closing minutes. That bit of respite should see a rested and ready Rodri at the pivot. Pressing high and moving the ball forward in possession we have Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The final third is where the story of this match will be written. we’ll start Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the wings. With KDB and Bernardo pushing the ball into the wide areas, it will be up to the two England internationals to advance it to the waiting feet of Erling Braut Haaland.

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

John Stones

Rúben Dias

Manuel Akanji

Midfielders

Rodri

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you are. What is your preferred lineup against Madrid? Let us here it in the comments.

