CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Real Madrid v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have a tall task ahead of them. Go to Spain and face the defending UEFA Champions League title-holders on their own ground. City will be keen to grab a lead before heading back to Manchester, but a draw will do just as well. So how will Pep line the lads up to take on Los Blancos? Here is my guess. As always, we start in goal where Edrson gets the start.

I think Pep will employ a more standard 4-4-3 shape instead of the three-at-the-back he’s gone with recently. Perhaps if Nathan Aké were available it would be different. As it is, we’ll start the speedy Kyle Walker on the right to counteract Vinicius Jr. Manuel Akanji will slide to the left back spot, leaving room in central defence for Rúben Dias and John Stones. Stones will continue to move into the midfield when City are in possession.

Rodri was meant to get a full game off at the weekend when City faced Leeds United at home. A late goal to get the Whites within one forced the Spaniard onto the pitch for the closing minutes. That bit of respite should see a rested and ready Rodri at the pivot. Pressing high and moving the ball forward in possession we have Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

The final third is where the story of this match will be written. we’ll start Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the wings. With KDB and Bernardo pushing the ball into the wide areas, it will be up to the two England internationals to advance it to the waiting feet of Erling Braut Haaland.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Rúben Dias Manuel Akanji Midfielders Rodri Bernardo Silva Kevin De Bruyne Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you are. What is your preferred lineup against Madrid? Let us here it in the comments.