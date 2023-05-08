Manchester City v Real Madrid: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the semi finals have arrived!

Manchester City are facing a genuine titan in Real Madrid.

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Time and Date: Tuesday 9 May 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee: Artur Dias

Assistant Referees: Paulo Soares & Pedro Ribeiro

VAR: Massimiliano Irrat

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Last time out for both these clubs resulted in victories, City in the league vs Leeds and Real in the Spanish Cup final, where they emerged champions.

This should prove a high flying affair as last years meeting proved and much will fall on how Erling Haaland turns up as it is a really close draw.

Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti should be a treat to watch once more.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are only Nathan Ake who is questionable.

For Real, Militao is the only unavailable player, serving a suspension.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-2 Real Madrid