Manchester City Beat Leeds United, Control PL Destiny: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City win! A great win despite a minimal scoreline as City could have had more and probably should have. City win and continue the trek towards the title. Let’s get Pep Guardiola’s reaction-

PG Reaction

“The performance was excellent,” Guardiola said. “We played really good; we were not clinical enough but it’s football.

“I’m not going to explain my feelings about the game for the last five or six minutes. But in general it was really good - the first half was better than the second. But the second half was also under control.”

“You cannot forget that we had three games in six days after a demanding game against Arsenal,” Guardiola added. “They are human beings. That’s why I had to rotate with seven players.

“Right after Fulham I didn’t have the feeling that I needed to rotate. The day after when I saw the game against West Ham, I had the feeling they were tired and I said we have to change it.

“All the guys that came in after not playing for a long time, like [Aymeric] Laporte, he was exceptional. All of them, Rico [Lewis] played exceptional.

“Everyone was incredibly focused knowing what we are playing for. But at 2-0 you have to close it and not give them anything. If you have control, you have control. Saying that it doesn’t matter. Gundo could have scored [the penalty] and the other ones could have missed.”

“I said I had the feeling that without him we couldn’t win the Premier League.

“He’s so intelligent Gundo, so clever and competitive.

“Under pressure he handles it without a problem.

“He’s one of the best players I ever trained in my career in terms of the whole package.

“He’s top, top class.”