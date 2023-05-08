QMR: Manchester City Beat Leeds United 2-1

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win a hugely important match as the team was just in excellent form. City with Pep at the helm had nearly a perfect game. One that saw Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland play a really strong match.

What can you say about the team? The front four and backline were quite good in this one. We got a clean sheet as well!

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time kept the pressure on and could have had more goals.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed match to control as the club feels good even with the matches upcoming.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are in the drivers seat for the Premier League.

The stakes have risen and it will make for a fun close of season.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).