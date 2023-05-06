CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Leeds United

It’s coronation day and Manchester City are set to celebrate by hosting Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium. City can’t be crowned kings of the Premier League today, but they will be keen to move three points closer. Pep Guardiola will be mindful of the big trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to face off against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal mid-week when he selects his lineup. Here we look at my thoughts on who should start for this City side. We start in net as usual. After a rare match off in the Prem, Ederson is back in goal.

We’ll set the defence as a back three. Nathan Aké made his return from injury against West Ham and it was like he was never gone. He held down the left side and got the opening goal against the Hammers to boot. Manuel Akanji is reinstated to the lineup after a brief respite and he joins stalwart Rúben Dias who will patrol the centre.

It’s a five-man midfield once again with John Stones sliding back into a defensive right-back role when City lose possession. İlkay Gündoğan will join Johnny at the pivot to give Rodri a much-needed break. Kevin De Bruyne takes the 8 role and is flanked by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish.

Our two-man attack will seek to move through what are likely to be tight spaces against a Leeds side that will be looking to limit any damage. This seems like a perfect match for Julián Álvarez. The World Cup winner showed his form from distance against Fulham and he always has a knack for finding the small patches of space. Partnering with El Araña will be the only man to ever score 35 goals in a Premier League season, Erling Haaland.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji Rúben Dias Nathan Aké Midfielders John Stones İlkay Gündoğan Bernardo Silva Kevin De Bruyne Jack Grealish Forwards Julián Álvarez Erling Haaland

There you have it. How would you like to see the Blues lined up? Let us know in the comments.