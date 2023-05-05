Manchester City v Leeds United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a struggling side in Leeds United.

The Premier League is rolling and we enter a home match where all three points are a must.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 6 May 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Andy Madley.

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton.

Fourth official: Thomas Bramall.

VAR: Simon Hooper.

Assistant VAR: Natalie Aspinall.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City come in here after a great win vs West Ham and while Leeds is off another loss to Bournemouth.

Perhaps more interesting is Leeds new manager ins Sam Allardyce, a team saver who could give a new manager bounce here. City will need to be cautious

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kevin De Bruyne as questionable.

Leeds have Cooper, Sinisterra, Dallas, Adams all being out

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Leeds United