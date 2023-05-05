Pep Talk: “Again it’s a massively important game for us.”

A great match vs a tough team who could have a new manager bounce as Leeds United have appointed Big Sam Allardyce as manager. Pep spoke about that, the importance here and much more.

Let’s dive right in-

“Always a new manager has an impact on the players in the first one or two games and of course they, and all teams, are playing every game for important things,” the boss said. “Leeds [are playing] to stay here and the impact is huge.

“I don’t know what system they are going to play, we don’t have any info so we have to adapt quickly after 10-15 minutes because we can’t imagine what he is going to try to do.

“Again it’s a massively important game for us.”

“We played many, many games during the season so we are used to it,” he added.

“It’s not new. What we have done, being here until the end, we have done in the past – it’s no surprise. I admire my players that again and again they have done it.”

“I’m thinking in how there’s a lot of games with a lot of tension,” he said.

“I see the team really tired after demanding games against Fulham and West Ham.

“We have to see how the players recover again after just three days in the previous games.

“My decision will be focused on how physical and mental they play.

“After Madrid, the Premier League is so nice and important to go four points in front of Arsenal. Really important. Our focus is on tomorrow.

“Everyone has to be ready, contribution of everyone will be important. Lots or few minutes.”