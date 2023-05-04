Manchester City Succeed vs West Ham, Win 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City earned a great win vs West Ham at home. After the match we had some good quotes from Pep Guardiola on the 1000 goals at the club and the impact Haaland has had as he breaks yet another PL record.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Of course it was not easy,”

“West Ham, I said yesterday, they are an exceptional team, with exceptional players.

“We struggled a lot in the last seasons against West Ham. No exception today. Leeds will be quite similar. Everton at Goodison Park. I saw the game against Leicester - how they played on the front foot, the chances they had, how aggressive they are.

“It will be so difficult - for us and for Arsenal as well because going to Newcastle is not easy. Brighton is not easy.

“These type of games, it is important to be stable and patient. Five games left. It is in our hands. We have to try and go for it.”

“He deserved it (the guard of honour), said Pep. “All the team deserved it. Erling is a special striker. Yes, we are very pleased for him. He’s a joy to work and to be with him.

“Everyone is happy to have him with us. This record will be broken again. Maybe by him in the future or by another one. But he will score a lot of goals.

“When there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is.

“When you provide him with chances, he scores in all situations.

“Penalties. Crosses. Combinations. Transitions. He can do many, many things.

“That’s why he scored a lot of goals.

“I have the feeling he wants to score goals because of his mentality.