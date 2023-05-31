Heartbreak For Houghton As England Squad Named

Manchester City defender Steph Houghton has missed out on a chance to play at the World Cup as she was omitted from Sarina Wiegman’s 23-strong squad. However, it was delight for Ellie Roebuck, defenders Esme Morgan and Alex Greenwood, Laura Coombs and attackers Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, who will all feature in the Australia/New Zealand tournament.

Former captain Houghton will be devastated to miss out after she failed to make last year’s Euros after failing to overcome injury. Houghton has featured in 24 City matches this season and managed 13 WSL starts. But her omission from the squad may now signal the end of her international career that saw her captain the side that narrowly lost to the United States in 2019.

Also missing out on a place will be Keeper Sandy McIver and defender Demi Stokes, who have each made just nine appearances for the blues.

But it was good news for Laura Coombs, who received her first England call-up in eight years when she was selected for the Arnold Clark Cup. The World Cup will be the first major tournament Coombs will represent England at.

It will also be the first major tournament for Morgan, who has starred for City this season, while Hemp and Kelly, who scored the goal that won the Euros, also take their place on the plane.

Jess Park, who has spent the season on loan at Everton, has been named on standby.