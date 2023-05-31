Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw Extends Deal with Manchester City to 2026

In a season that ended on a disappointing note as Manchester City fell short in the Women’s Super League despite working hard to challenge for the league title and qualify for Europe, there were still some positives. One of them was Khadija ‘Bunny’Shaw who shone brightly during the campaign and nearly dragged the team across the line.

The Jamaican has been in fine goalscoring form since arriving at the academy Stadium at the beginning of last season. Hence in recognition of her efforts and to continue the good working relationship, both parties have agreed on a contract extension that will see the player continue at the club until 2026.

Shaw expressed her delight at the development after putting pen to paper on the new deal saying:

“I’m delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group. Everyone made me feel welcome from the first day I came here. I enjoy the way we play and I’m at a stage now where I understand the way we play and I can only get better and grow.”

“I’ve always said Manchester feels like home away from home too. I enjoy coming into the City ground every day and training with the group, vibing with the girls and I also have family here, so Manchester has felt like home ever since I arrived. I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they’ve given me since I arrived. I’ll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch.”

To say the 26-year-old has been trying her best is an understatement. She scored 20 WSL goals this term and with an additional seven assists finished with the joint most goal contributions in the WSL, alongside Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly.

The Jamaican scored 30 goals across 31 outings for City this season. The achievement led to her breaking the record for the most goals in a single season by a women’s player at the club. Only that unlike Erling Haaland for the men her goals did not yield any trophies.

But she did win individual accolades taking home the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Player of the Year as well as Man City women’s Player of the Year award. She is now looking forward to helping the team add silverware in the coming seasons to the growing trophy cabinet at the Etihad Stadium.