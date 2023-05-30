Manchester City Faltering in Women’s Super League

It seemed like the beginning of a new dawn when Manchester City reached the summit of the Women’s Super League by winning the league title in 2016. The team was led by Nick Cushing who had spent years building the squad into a force to be reckoned with. Having become one of the heavyweights in the women’s division much was expected for the future.

Under the English manager the team was challenging for the league and also playing in Europe. But since his move to New York City FC things have not been quite the same. Gareth Taylor has also done a good job. But it has just not been good enough.

City have suddenly become perennial underachievers losing out to both Chelsea and Arsenal. Chelsea in particular have become such a dominant force that they are currently unstoppable. Winning the title in the last four seasons straight without any serious challenge.

Arsenal have been the only team that has come close to halting the run since Chelsea began a clean sweep of six league titles in the last seven years. But City have continued to slide down the slope. The team could not even make it to the group stages of the Champions League last season having been eliminated in the qualifying round by newcomers to the competition Real Madrid feminine.

Worse still is the fact that rejuvenated Manchester United now easily qualify for the competition while City struggle. Beaten by Arsenal to the final Champions League spot this season it is fast becoming a case of deja vu.

At a time where the men’s team is breaking records and making history, one would expect that the same attention would be paid to the women’s team in order to boost the brand as a whole.

Although several high-profile signings have continuously been made season after season, progress has been hard to come by. Something has to give. There needs to be a change somewhere and since the club as a whole is well-run by the same machinery, the responsibility to improve the team lies with the manager.

Therefore the club may need to make a change in the dugout if that has become necessary.