CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City look to move back to the top of the table and three points closer to their third consecutive Premier League title with a victory over West Ham United at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola will look to get some more rotation and rest for his squad as they still hunt down the treble. Here we take a look at who I think will get the start against the Hammers. As always we start in goal, where Ederson gets the nod.

Back three? Back four? The real question? Just how fit is Nathan Aké? The Netherlands defender has been out since the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, but Pep said at his press conference that Aké would be in the squad. We’ll start him at left back to get him a chance to knock the rust off. Manuel Akanji and Rúben Dias renew their effective partnership in central defence, and Johnny, Johnny Stones reclaims the right back/midfielder role.

In the middle of the pitch, it looks like it will be at least one more game without Kevin De Bruyne. So instead, team captain İlkay Gündoğan will partner with Bernardo Silva to supply the attacking players with the ball. At the pivot, the iron man of the City squad, Rodri.

No suspense here. Erling Haaland will be your striker. He is sat on 34 Premier League goals, and one today will set the record for most goals in a season of any length for the competition. The wide players will feature the undroppable Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, who only scored a hat trick in the last match he started.

Goal Ederson Defenders John Stones Aymeric Laporte Rúben Dias Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri Bernardo Silva İlkay Gündoğan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it. Who would you like to see starting against the Hammers? Let us know in the comments.